Air defense eliminated 267 targets while repelling the Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense eliminated 267 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 30-31, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 289 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully repel a new enemy attack.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data showed 20 strike UAVs hitting 11 locations, with more drones still in the airspace.
  • Stay informed about the ongoing situation and follow safety guidelines to ensure collective victory.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 200 of them are "shaheeds."

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 267 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones.

20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in six locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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