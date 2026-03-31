Air defense eliminated 267 targets while repelling the Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 30-31, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 289 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully repel a new enemy attack.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 200 of them are "shaheeds."

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 267 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones. Share

20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in six locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.