Ramzan, the operational planning officer of the separate detachment of unmanned special-purpose systems "Typhoon", warns about a new plan of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region. As it turned out, the enemy is doing everything possible to form a cauldron in the Pokrovsky direction.
Points of attention
- The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense, with constant efforts from both sides to gain control over strategic locations, leading to intense military activities in the region.
- Despite the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces, Ramzan expresses confidence in their ability to resist the Russian army's cauldron strategy and maintain control over key areas in the Donetsk region.
The situation in the Pokrovsky direction — what is known
As the Ukrainian officer noted, it has been "quite hot to work" on the indicated section of the front recently.
The warrior does not hide that the Russian occupiers sometimes manage to advance.
Moreover, the enemy is doing everything possible to gain a foothold in Pokrovskoye and Hryshyn.
Journalists asked the defender whether the Russian army was trying to level the front line so that there would be no "depression" in the Pokrovsk and Myrnograd areas.
According to Ramzan, leveling the front line is the enemy's strategy. It also consists of making a cauldron before leveling.
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