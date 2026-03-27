Rubio clashed with Western diplomats over Ukraine and Iran
Category
Politics
Publication date

Rubio clashed with Western diplomats over Ukraine and Iran

Rubio is furious that Trump's requests remain unanswered
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other foreign ministers of the G7 countries publicly exchanged sharp remarks regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war and the conflict in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • Tensions arose as Rubio argued that while the US is frequently requested to assist in conflicts, allies are hesitant to reciprocate when the US seeks support.
  • The differing views on involvement in these conflicts reveal ongoing tensions and disagreements among Western diplomats.

Rubio is furious that Trump's requests remain unanswered

According to journalists, this time Western diplomats fell out over the reluctance of European countries to respond to the call of US President Donald Trump.

The head of the White House has repeatedly asked allies to help him unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but so far no one has wanted to do so.

Moreover, official Brussels generally does not support the US in the operation against Iran.

The United States is constantly being asked for help in the war,” Rubio complained, referring to Ukraine. “But when the United States itself needed help, it didn’t get positive responses.”

Responding to the reproaches of the head of the State Department, European leaders stated that they were ready to join the defense of the Strait of Hormuz only after the cessation of hostilities.

A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry, Pascal Confavre.

According to him, planning for an operation to protect the Strait of Hormuz is in full swing.

"This will happen after the bombing is over. Only for defensive purposes. We are preparing such a mission with all willing partners. But we have made it very clear that this war is not our war, and we do not want to get involved in it," he stressed.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US urges Lithuania to restore ties with Belarus
The US is trying to “reconcile” Lithuania and Belarus
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck one of Russia's largest refineries — the consequences are known
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Attack on the Kirishi Plant — Known Results
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Slovakia opens case against Fico for treason and terrorism
Oppositionists suspect Fico of treason

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?