US urges Lithuania to restore ties with Belarus
Category
Politics
Publication date

US urges Lithuania to restore ties with Belarus

The US is trying to “reconcile” Lithuania and Belarus
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

According to US special envoy John Cole, Belarusian potash fertilizers could be very useful for the US and should go through Lithuania. Against this background, he called on Vilnius to resume dialogue with Minsk.

Points of attention

  • Calls for a bilateral meeting between Lithuania and Belarus to promote trade and cooperation between the two nations.
  • Negotiations between the capitals are seen as crucial for opening up trade routes with Europe and the United States.

The US is trying to “reconcile” Lithuania and Belarus

John Cole began to argue that Lithuania should hold a bilateral meeting with the team of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

"President Trump and I don't believe in preconditions. We believe in sitting down and talking. If that doesn't work, then you get up and walk out. But right now I think, I hope, that Lithuania will agree to a bilateral dialogue at the level of deputy foreign ministers," the US special envoy said.

According to the latter, official Washington is determined to stop those things that hinder cooperation between Lithuania and Belarus.

Cole also added that negotiations between the two capitals are very important so that trade can be opened with Europe and the United States.

For example, potash fertilizers from Belarus should go through Lithuania, and this would open up Europe for them — all the way to the United States, — emphasized the Trump representative.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lukashenko ordered to check the readiness of the Belarusian army
What is known about Lukashenko's order?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belarus hands over 114 released political prisoners to Ukraine — first photos
Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia and Belarus cynically boasted about Trump's invitations to the Peace Council
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?