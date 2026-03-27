According to US special envoy John Cole, Belarusian potash fertilizers could be very useful for the US and should go through Lithuania. Against this background, he called on Vilnius to resume dialogue with Minsk.

The US is trying to “reconcile” Lithuania and Belarus

John Cole began to argue that Lithuania should hold a bilateral meeting with the team of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

"President Trump and I don't believe in preconditions. We believe in sitting down and talking. If that doesn't work, then you get up and walk out. But right now I think, I hope, that Lithuania will agree to a bilateral dialogue at the level of deputy foreign ministers," the US special envoy said. Share

According to the latter, official Washington is determined to stop those things that hinder cooperation between Lithuania and Belarus.

Cole also added that negotiations between the two capitals are very important so that trade can be opened with Europe and the United States.