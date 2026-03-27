According to US special envoy John Cole, Belarusian potash fertilizers could be very useful for the US and should go through Lithuania. Against this background, he called on Vilnius to resume dialogue with Minsk.
Points of attention
- Calls for a bilateral meeting between Lithuania and Belarus to promote trade and cooperation between the two nations.
- Negotiations between the capitals are seen as crucial for opening up trade routes with Europe and the United States.
The US is trying to “reconcile” Lithuania and Belarus
John Cole began to argue that Lithuania should hold a bilateral meeting with the team of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.
According to the latter, official Washington is determined to stop those things that hinder cooperation between Lithuania and Belarus.
Cole also added that negotiations between the two capitals are very important so that trade can be opened with Europe and the United States.
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