The Kremlin says that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join the Gaza Peace Council initiated by US President Donald Trump. A similar invitation has allegedly been received by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.
Putin and Lukashenko may join Trump's Peace Council
The invitation from Trump to Putin was announced by the dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Kremlin is currently studying the details of this proposal.
Trump has allegedly invited the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to join the Peace Council on Gaza, according to Ruslan Varankov, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.
According to a spokesman for the Belarusian ministry, Lukashenko received this proposal "positively."
He stated that Belarus is ready to participate in the activities of the Peace Council. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the country will be able to participate in global processes to resolve any international conflicts.
Varankov cynically noted that this would ultimately contribute to building "a new security architecture that Belarus has been actively promoting in recent years."
US President Donald Trump is going to demand a billion dollars from states that want to have a permanent seat on the Peace Council he is creating, the idea of which looks like an alternative to the United Nations.
