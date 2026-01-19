Russia and Belarus cynically boasted about Trump's invitations to the Peace Council

The Kremlin says that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join the Gaza Peace Council initiated by US President Donald Trump. A similar invitation has allegedly been received by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin and Lukashenko may join Trump's Peace Council

The invitation from Trump to Putin was announced by the dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Kremlin is currently studying the details of this proposal.

We are currently studying all the details of this proposal. We hope to contact the American side to clarify all the nuances. Share

Trump has allegedly invited the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to join the Peace Council on Gaza, according to Ruslan Varankov, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

According to a spokesman for the Belarusian ministry, Lukashenko received this proposal "positively."

We also consider this proposal as a recognition of the personal merits and international authority of the head of the Belarusian state. The proposal was brought to the attention of the President of the Republic of Belarus and was received positively by him. Share

He stated that Belarus is ready to participate in the activities of the Peace Council. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the country will be able to participate in global processes to resolve any international conflicts.

Varankov cynically noted that this would ultimately contribute to building "a new security architecture that Belarus has been actively promoting in recent years."

US President Donald Trump is going to demand a billion dollars from states that want to have a permanent seat on the Peace Council he is creating, the idea of which looks like an alternative to the United Nations.