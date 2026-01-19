Russia and Belarus cynically boasted about Trump's invitations to the Peace Council
Putin
Source:  online.ua

The Kremlin says that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join the Gaza Peace Council initiated by US President Donald Trump. A similar invitation has allegedly been received by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

  • Russia and Belarus have received invitations from US President Donald Trump to join the Peace Council initiated by him, prompting reactions from officials in both countries.
  • The Kremlin is currently studying the details of the proposal and hopes to clarify the nuances of joining the Peace Council with the American side.
  • The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has positively welcomed the invitation, viewing it as a recognition of the country's international authority and a step towards participating in global conflict resolution processes.

Putin and Lukashenko may join Trump's Peace Council

The invitation from Trump to Putin was announced by the dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Kremlin is currently studying the details of this proposal.

We are currently studying all the details of this proposal. We hope to contact the American side to clarify all the nuances.

Trump has allegedly invited the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to join the Peace Council on Gaza, according to Ruslan Varankov, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

According to a spokesman for the Belarusian ministry, Lukashenko received this proposal "positively."

We also consider this proposal as a recognition of the personal merits and international authority of the head of the Belarusian state. The proposal was brought to the attention of the President of the Republic of Belarus and was received positively by him.

He stated that Belarus is ready to participate in the activities of the Peace Council. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the country will be able to participate in global processes to resolve any international conflicts.

Varankov cynically noted that this would ultimately contribute to building "a new security architecture that Belarus has been actively promoting in recent years."

US President Donald Trump is going to demand a billion dollars from states that want to have a permanent seat on the Peace Council he is creating, the idea of which looks like an alternative to the United Nations.

