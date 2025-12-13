Belarus hands over 114 released political prisoners to Ukraine — first photos
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Belarus hands over 114 released political prisoners to Ukraine — first photos

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Ukraine
Читати українською

On December 13, an event was held between Ukraine and Belarus to return civilians. As a result of previous agreements and fruitful negotiations with the Belarusian side, at the request and with the assistance of American partners and the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 114 civilians were transferred to Ukraine, including Ukrainians who were held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

Points of attention

  • 114 civilians, including Ukrainians and well-known Belarusian public and political figures, were transferred from Belarus to Ukraine in a recent event.
  • The individuals released were accused of working for Ukrainian special services and were imprisoned for political reasons.
  • The successful prisoner exchange was facilitated by previous agreements, fruitful negotiations, and the assistance of American partners and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine

The youngest Ukrainian to be released is 25 years old. His wife was returned during a previous release. He and the other Ukrainians are civilians who were detained in Belarus and accused of working for Ukrainian intelligence services.

Belarusian citizens who were imprisoned for political reasons and serving long sentences were also transferred to Ukraine.

Among them are well-known Belarusian public and political figures:

  • Maria Alexandrova,

  • Victor Babariko,

  • journalist Maryna Zolotova and others.

The released Belarusian citizens, after providing the necessary medical care and at their request, will be taken to Poland and Lithuania.

Head of the State Security Service Kirill Budanov meets former political prisoners

The current civilian return operation is an example of successful collaboration between the United States and Ukraine.

At large

We express our gratitude to the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their fruitful work on the return of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel from the territory of Belarus and the Russian Federation.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lukashenko decided to drastically change course in the political arena
Belarus wants to ease sanctions pressure
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has already begun to ease sanctions against Russia
Sanctions pressure on Russia has begun to weaken
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Among them are 5 Ukrainians". Zelenskyy announced the return of over a hundred political prisoners from Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?