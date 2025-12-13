Belarus hands over 114 released political prisoners to Ukraine — first photos

On December 13, an event was held between Ukraine and Belarus to return civilians. As a result of previous agreements and fruitful negotiations with the Belarusian side, at the request and with the assistance of American partners and the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 114 civilians were transferred to Ukraine, including Ukrainians who were held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine

The youngest Ukrainian to be released is 25 years old. His wife was returned during a previous release. He and the other Ukrainians are civilians who were detained in Belarus and accused of working for Ukrainian intelligence services.

Belarusian citizens who were imprisoned for political reasons and serving long sentences were also transferred to Ukraine. Share

Among them are well-known Belarusian public and political figures:

Maria Alexandrova,

Victor Babariko,

journalist Maryna Zolotova and others.

The released Belarusian citizens, after providing the necessary medical care and at their request, will be taken to Poland and Lithuania.

Head of the State Security Service Kirill Budanov meets former political prisoners

The current civilian return operation is an example of successful collaboration between the United States and Ukraine.

