Belarus hands over 114 released political prisoners to Ukraine — first photos

On December 13, an event was held between Ukraine and Belarus to return civilians. As a result of previous agreements and fruitful negotiations with the Belarusian side, at the request and with the assistance of American partners and the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 114 civilians were transferred to Ukraine, including Ukrainians who were held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.
The youngest Ukrainian to be released is 25 years old. His wife was returned during a previous release. He and the other Ukrainians are civilians who were detained in Belarus and accused of working for Ukrainian intelligence services.
Among them are well-known Belarusian public and political figures:
Maria Alexandrova,
Victor Babariko,
journalist Maryna Zolotova and others.
The released Belarusian citizens, after providing the necessary medical care and at their request, will be taken to Poland and Lithuania.
The current civilian return operation is an example of successful collaboration between the United States and Ukraine.
