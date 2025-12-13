"Among them are 5 Ukrainians". Zelenskyy announced the return of over a hundred political prisoners from Belarus

About a hundred civilians, including five Ukrainians who were held in Belarus, are being released, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

5 political prisoners from Belarus return to Ukraine

Head of the DIU Kirill Budanov reported to Zelenskyy on the details of preparing a special event to release civilians who were in Belarus.

Thanks to the active role of the United States and the cooperation of our intelligence agencies, about a hundred people are now being released, including five Ukrainians. We are helping our American partners to ensure that Ukraine receives appropriate assistance. If necessary, the special services of our neighbors in Europe are also involved. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also instructed the DIU and all services represented in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War to intensify work on the Russian side so that the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war could take place by the new year.

It was previously reported that US envoy John Cole, who was tasked by President Donald Trump to negotiate the release of political prisoners in Belarus, and self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held talks in Minsk on December 12.