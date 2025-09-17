The US has partially lifted sanctions on Belavia — what bans are still in effect

The United States has lifted sanctions on the Belarusian airline Belavia, but has banned the airline from using American aircraft to fly to a number of countries and regions, including Russia.

The US lifted sanctions on Belavia, but there is one “but”

The Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce (BIS), by its order dated September 12, 2025, issued an official permit for the use of certain American-made Boeing 737 aircraft by the Belarusian national air carrier Belavia.

It is noted that a number of strict restrictions have been maintained, including a ban on flights to Russia, Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea.

The United States has banned the use of a Boeing 767 aircraft with registration number EW001PA, an aircraft used by the family of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

A US regulator has banned the transportation of goods by American aircraft if they could be used to support Russian military operations.

It is reported that, taking into account the above restrictions, BIS allowed Belavia to operate eight specific Boeing aircraft, carry out their maintenance, repair and conversion, as well as export, re-export or transfer (within the country) certain equipment and materials related to the specified aircraft.

BIS noted that flights to prohibited regions may only be permitted upon individual application and based on a separate licensing decision, the US regulator said in its order.