Ukraine struck one of Russia's largest refineries — the consequences are known

On March 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine learned the results of the damage to one of the largest refineries of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation: it concerns damage to important installations of the Kirishi plant.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces aim to weaken the military-economic potential of Russia and reduce its ability to support occupation forces through strategic strikes.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes continued efforts to combat armed aggression and signals ongoing strikes until the terrorist actions cease.
Attack on the Kirishi Plant — Known Results
What is important to understand is that on March 26, 2026, Ukrainian troops struck powerful blows at the Kirishsky oil refinery, located in the city of Kirish, Leningrad Region, Russia.
The General Staff draws attention to the fact that this refinery is among the largest refineries of the aggressor country.
As we were able to learn, damage has been confirmed to the primary oil refining units ELOU-AVT-2 and ELOU-AVT-6, as well as to oil bitumen production facilities, hydrotreating and gas fractionation units.
According to Ukrainian soldiers, the capacities of the specified refinery are actively used to produce a wide range of petroleum products, in particular fuel to meet the needs of the armed forces of the aggressor state.
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