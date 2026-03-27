The Telegraph reports that Ukraine's recent heavy strikes on Russia have hit crude oil and oil products tanks at the enemy's most important oil port, Ust-Luga. The defence forces have been carrying out attacks on the site for the third day in a row, foiling dictator Vladimir Putin's plan to make billions from a war in the Middle East.

Ukraine was able to outpace Putin

According to the editorial board of The Telegraph, the fact that the Defense Forces have been striking the Leningrad Region for the third day in a row is a shameful failure not only for the Russian Air Defense, but also for Putin himself.

Ukrainian drones have to cover a distance of 1,000 kilometers before attacking key Russian ports on the Baltic Sea.

While the flames raged at the terminals, they were also burning the Kremlin treasury — Ukraine had exhausted a critical source of revenue just when Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin needed it most, the journalists emphasize. Share

It is impossible to ignore the fact that the Kremlin relies on oil and gas for more than 60 percent of its exports and almost a third of its government revenues.

Therefore, Ukraine attacks the most vulnerable spot of the enemy's military machine almost daily and very successfully.

Putin planned to earn billions from oil sales, taking advantage of the situation in the Middle East, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to thwart the dictator's plan in time.