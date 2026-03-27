Slovakia opens case against Fico for treason and terrorism

Criminal proceedings have been opened against Slovak leader Robert Fico, primarily on charges of high treason. Opposition politician Branislav Groling made a statement on this matter.
Points of attention
- Groling emphasizes the importance of investigating Fico's alleged crimes and commends the prosecutor's office and police for taking action on the matter.
- The accusations against Fico highlight the need for accountability and transparency in government actions, especially in matters as critical as national security and energy policies.
Oppositionists suspect Fico of treason
As Branislav Groling explained, the right-wing activists began investigating the activities of the head of the Slovak government after a statement from his opposition party, SaS.
He also emphasized that thousands of people supported this decision.
The politician officially confirmed that this case has already been transferred to the police for investigation.
What is important to understand is that this is not only a suspicion of treason, but also of abuse of power, crimes against humanity, and even involvement in terrorism.
According to the oppositionist, the reason for the complaint against Fico is his activities in the field of energy security.
The first focus is on the cessation of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.
The politician drew attention to the fact that this case has become very public due to unprecedented public support.
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