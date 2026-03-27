Britain urgently allocates additional 115 million euros to Ukraine to strengthen air defense

The British government has announced the urgent allocation of an additional £100 million (€115 million) to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.
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- Britain has allocated an additional 115 million euros to bolster Ukraine's air defense, demonstrating support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- The funding will be directed towards strengthening Ukraine's air defenses to protect forward-deployed forces and key national infrastructure from air attacks.
Ukraine will receive 115 million euros in military aid from Britain
Britain will urgently allocate an additional £100 million to support Ukraine's air defenses, helping to protect the country from relentless Russian attacks.
The funding will be quickly directed to strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, ensuring better protection of forward-deployed forces and key national infrastructure from air attacks.
This latest package means the UK has committed £600 million over the past two months to support Ukraine's air defences, underscoring the government's determination to save lives and strengthen Ukraine's resilience.
This follows President Zelenskyy's visit to London last week, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer heard firsthand about the courage and determination that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to demonstrate in repelling attacks by Russian forces.
To ensure that this never happens again and to protect our people at home from the very real threat posed by the Russian Federation, I am determined to do everything I can to support a sovereign and free Ukraine for future generations.
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