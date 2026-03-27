Britain urgently allocates additional 115 million euros to Ukraine to strengthen air defense

The British government has announced the urgent allocation of an additional £100 million (€115 million) to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukraine will receive 115 million euros in military aid from Britain

Britain will urgently allocate an additional £100 million to support Ukraine's air defenses, helping to protect the country from relentless Russian attacks.

The funding will be quickly directed to strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, ensuring better protection of forward-deployed forces and key national infrastructure from air attacks.

This latest package means the UK has committed £600 million over the past two months to support Ukraine's air defences, underscoring the government's determination to save lives and strengthen Ukraine's resilience.

The UK's new aid package comes after leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force met in Helsinki today to discuss how partners can go further and faster in supporting Ukraine. Share

This follows President Zelenskyy's visit to London last week, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer heard firsthand about the courage and determination that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to demonstrate in repelling attacks by Russian forces.