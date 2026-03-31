Audio evidence has been published online that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was actively carrying out the orders of his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov within the European Union, effectively lobbying the interests of the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- The incident highlights the extent of Russian influence over Hungarian politics and raises concerns about Hungary's sovereignty and independence within the EU.
- The revelations underscore the ongoing challenges of foreign interference and political manipulation among EU member states, calling for greater transparency and accountability in diplomatic relations.
Hungary has become Russia's puppet in the EU
As journalists managed to find out, just an hour after the Hungarian Foreign Minister arrived in Budapest from St. Petersburg on August 30, 2024, he immediately received a call from Lavrov.
During the call, Putin's henchman informed his Hungarian counterpart about the wishes of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
The latter allegedly requested that his sister, Gulbahor Ismailova, be removed from the EU sanctions lists. Szijjártó assured that he would do everything possible.
Moreover, during this conversation with Lavrov, Orbán's associate talked about the new Gazprom headquarters, which he visited in Russia.
Against this background, he told the Russian diplomat: "I am always at your service."
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