Watch: Orban's team carried out Lavrov's orders in the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date

Watch: Orban's team carried out Lavrov's orders in the EU

Sergei Lavrov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Audio evidence has been published online that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was actively carrying out the orders of his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov within the European Union, effectively lobbying the interests of the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • The incident highlights the extent of Russian influence over Hungarian politics and raises concerns about Hungary's sovereignty and independence within the EU.
  • The revelations underscore the ongoing challenges of foreign interference and political manipulation among EU member states, calling for greater transparency and accountability in diplomatic relations.

Hungary has become Russia's puppet in the EU

As journalists managed to find out, just an hour after the Hungarian Foreign Minister arrived in Budapest from St. Petersburg on August 30, 2024, he immediately received a call from Lavrov.

During the call, Putin's henchman informed his Hungarian counterpart about the wishes of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The latter allegedly requested that his sister, Gulbahor Ismailova, be removed from the EU sanctions lists. Szijjártó assured that he would do everything possible.

The thing is, together with the Slovaks, we are submitting a proposal to the European Union to remove it from the list. We will submit it next week, and as the new review period begins, this issue will be on the agenda, and we will do everything possible to remove it from the list.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Moreover, during this conversation with Lavrov, Orbán's associate talked about the new Gazprom headquarters, which he visited in Russia.

Against this background, he told the Russian diplomat: "I am always at your service."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungarian opposition leader Magyar vows to eliminate Orban's team
Magyar promises a total reboot of power
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US senators want revenge on Orban for blocking aid to Ukraine
US senators plan to get even with Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: "Frightened screaming." Orban breaks down in screams during new rally
Orban is losing control of the situation in Hungary

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?