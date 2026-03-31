Audio evidence has been published online that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was actively carrying out the orders of his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov within the European Union, effectively lobbying the interests of the Kremlin.

Hungary has become Russia's puppet in the EU

As journalists managed to find out, just an hour after the Hungarian Foreign Minister arrived in Budapest from St. Petersburg on August 30, 2024, he immediately received a call from Lavrov.

During the call, Putin's henchman informed his Hungarian counterpart about the wishes of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The latter allegedly requested that his sister, Gulbahor Ismailova, be removed from the EU sanctions lists. Szijjártó assured that he would do everything possible.

The thing is, together with the Slovaks, we are submitting a proposal to the European Union to remove it from the list. We will submit it next week, and as the new review period begins, this issue will be on the agenda, and we will do everything possible to remove it from the list. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Moreover, during this conversation with Lavrov, Orbán's associate talked about the new Gazprom headquarters, which he visited in Russia.