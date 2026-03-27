US senators want revenge on Orban for blocking aid to Ukraine

Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Tom Tillis have publicly announced their decision to introduce a bill that would impose sanctions on members of Viktor Orban's team who are blocking important aid to Ukraine.

US senators plan to get even with Orban

As journalists have learned, if the "Block Putin" law is passed, US President Donald Trump will have to impose financial sanctions and ban the issuance of visas to Hungarian government officials.

Those members of Viktor Orban's team who are directly involved in Hungary's purchase of Russian oil and gas, as well as those who block support for Ukraine, will be hit.

The submission of the bill comes against the backdrop of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking the provision of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine, as well as the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia. Share

According to Senators Shaheen and Tillis, they plan to submit their bill in the coming days.

They also reiterated that the United States and its allies must remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine.