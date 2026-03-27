US senators want revenge on Orban for blocking aid to Ukraine
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Economics
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US senators want revenge on Orban for blocking aid to Ukraine

US senators plan to get even with Orban
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Tom Tillis have publicly announced their decision to introduce a bill that would impose sanctions on members of Viktor Orban's team who are blocking important aid to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Senators emphasize the importance of standing by Ukraine and urging Hungary to reduce reliance on Russian energy and support for Ukraine.
  • The bill aims to hold Hungarian officials accountable and push for a shift in Hungary's stance to align with its allies.

US senators plan to get even with Orban

As journalists have learned, if the "Block Putin" law is passed, US President Donald Trump will have to impose financial sanctions and ban the issuance of visas to Hungarian government officials.

Those members of Viktor Orban's team who are directly involved in Hungary's purchase of Russian oil and gas, as well as those who block support for Ukraine, will be hit.

The submission of the bill comes against the backdrop of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking the provision of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine, as well as the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia.

According to Senators Shaheen and Tillis, they plan to submit their bill in the coming days.

They also reiterated that the United States and its allies must remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine.

"This bill places responsibility on senior Hungarian officials, while providing Hungary with a clear path to return to the ranks of its allies by ending its dependence on Russian energy and ending its obstruction of support for Ukraine," Tillis emphasized.

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