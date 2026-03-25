Orban announced the cessation of gas supplies to Ukraine
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Economics
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Orban announced the cessation of gas supplies to Ukraine

Orban intensifies blackmail against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On March 25, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban officially announced the suspension of gas supplies to Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline is resumed.

Points of attention

  • Orban's decision to suspend gas supplies is seen as a strategic move to pressure Ukraine and maintain a protected price for gasoline and gas in Hungary.
  • The dispute highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, with Orban being criticized as a Putin ally for his actions against Ukraine.

Orban intensifies blackmail against Ukraine

Putin's henchman recorded a special video message on this occasion.

Gas supplies from Hungary to Ukraine will be gradually stopped, and the volume of gas that remains in Hungary will be stored in Hungary.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

According to the pro-Russian politician, a corresponding proposal will be submitted for consideration during the next government meeting.

Orban once again began to cynically lie that Ukraine is deliberately blocking the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Against this background, he told the Hungarians that he intended to break the "oil blockade" and provide his country with energy supplies.

"Until Ukraine provides oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary," Orban added.

Putin's henchman is making up stories that Ukraine is "attacking the southern gas pipeline that supplies gas to Hungary."

We must create reserves, and therefore we will fill Hungarian gas storage facilities instead of Ukrainian ones… We will protect Hungary’s energy security, we will maintain a protected price for gasoline and a reduced price for gas! — Orbán declared with bravado.

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