On March 25, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban officially announced the suspension of gas supplies to Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline is resumed.

Orban intensifies blackmail against Ukraine

Putin's henchman recorded a special video message on this occasion.

Gas supplies from Hungary to Ukraine will be gradually stopped, and the volume of gas that remains in Hungary will be stored in Hungary. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to the pro-Russian politician, a corresponding proposal will be submitted for consideration during the next government meeting.

Orban once again began to cynically lie that Ukraine is deliberately blocking the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Against this background, he told the Hungarians that he intended to break the "oil blockade" and provide his country with energy supplies.

"Until Ukraine provides oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary," Orban added. Share

Putin's henchman is making up stories that Ukraine is "attacking the southern gas pipeline that supplies gas to Hungary."