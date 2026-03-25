On March 25, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban officially announced the suspension of gas supplies to Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline is resumed.
Points of attention
- Orban's decision to suspend gas supplies is seen as a strategic move to pressure Ukraine and maintain a protected price for gasoline and gas in Hungary.
- The dispute highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, with Orban being criticized as a Putin ally for his actions against Ukraine.
Orban intensifies blackmail against Ukraine
Putin's henchman recorded a special video message on this occasion.
According to the pro-Russian politician, a corresponding proposal will be submitted for consideration during the next government meeting.
Orban once again began to cynically lie that Ukraine is deliberately blocking the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Against this background, he told the Hungarians that he intended to break the "oil blockade" and provide his country with energy supplies.
Putin's henchman is making up stories that Ukraine is "attacking the southern gas pipeline that supplies gas to Hungary."
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-