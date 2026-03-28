Watch: "Frightened screaming." Orban breaks down in screams during new rally

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban publicly disgraced himself during a campaign rally in Győr, where he was confronted by a record number of counter-demonstrators and was unable to contain his emotions.

Orban is losing control of the situation in Hungary

Not only Orban's supporters came to his new rally, but also many counter-demonstrators.

In fact, we are talking about Hungarians who support the opposition party "Tisa" and its leader Peter Magyar.

What is important to understand is that it is Magyar who is Viktor Orban's main rival in the parliamentary elections, which will be held on April 12, 2026.

Journalists point out that the abnormal amount of whistling and shouting provoked Viktor Orban to unexpected emotions.

Instead of the traditionally calm presentation of propaganda theses, the prime minister broke into a scream several times, which, according to the publication, resembled "frightened screaming" rather than decisive action. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events, Orban began to baselessly accuse protesters of working for Ukrainian special services.