Watch: "Frightened screaming." Orban breaks down in screams during new rally
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Politics
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Watch: "Frightened screaming." Orban breaks down in screams during new rally

Orban is losing control of the situation in Hungary
Читати українською
Source:  hvg.hu

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban publicly disgraced himself during a campaign rally in Győr, where he was confronted by a record number of counter-demonstrators and was unable to contain his emotions.

Points of attention

  • Journalists noted the abnormal behavior of Orban, who baselessly accused protesters of collaborating with Ukrainian special services.
  • The incident highlights Orban's loss of control and the escalating tensions as Hungary approaches a crucial political juncture.

Orban is losing control of the situation in Hungary

Not only Orban's supporters came to his new rally, but also many counter-demonstrators.

In fact, we are talking about Hungarians who support the opposition party "Tisa" and its leader Peter Magyar.

What is important to understand is that it is Magyar who is Viktor Orban's main rival in the parliamentary elections, which will be held on April 12, 2026.

Journalists point out that the abnormal amount of whistling and shouting provoked Viktor Orban to unexpected emotions.

Instead of the traditionally calm presentation of propaganda theses, the prime minister broke into a scream several times, which, according to the publication, resembled "frightened screaming" rather than decisive action.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Orban began to baselessly accuse protesters of working for Ukrainian special services.

You support the Ukrainian visa, but you do not stand on the side of the Hungarians! You want a Ukrainophile government and want to give the Hungarians' money to Ukraine! — he complained from the stage.

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