Trump wants to end the war against Iran — insiders
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Trump wants to end the war against Iran — insiders

Trump's plans in the Middle East - what is known
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Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump is determined to end hostilities in the Middle East in the near future, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked by Iran.

Points of attention

  • If diplomacy fails, the US is counting on the initiative of allies in Europe and the Gulf to end the conflict.
  • Radical military options remain possible but are currently secondary as Trump prioritizes a strategic approach to resolving tensions with Iran.

Trump's plans in the Middle East — what is known

As anonymous sources have learned, against the backdrop of recent events, the American leader and his team have concluded that a forceful breakthrough in the Strait of Hormuz will prolong the conflict beyond the planned 4–6 weeks.

That is why Trump decided to focus on the main goal — to weaken the Iranian fleet and reduce its missile stockpiles.

When this goal is achieved, the US president plans to curtail active hostilities and continue diplomatic pressure on Tehran to open the strait.

If diplomacy fails, the US is counting on the initiative of allies in Europe and the Gulf. Radical military options remain possible, but are now the priority.

Recently, the head of the White House announced his intention to seize Iranian oil and take control of Kharq Island.

According to The Washington Post, a US Navy landing ship carrying thousands of Marines has arrived in the Middle East.

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