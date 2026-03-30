"They're begging to make a deal". Trump boasts about US successes in war against Iran

US President Donald Trump said that Iran has agreed to most of the 15 points of the plan that Washington transmitted through Pakistan to end the war.
Points of attention
- Iran has agreed to most points of the 15-point plan proposed by the US, including limitations on defense capabilities.
- Iran transferred oil and donated boats to the US to confirm the seriousness of its intentions in negotiations with the US.
Trump boasts of US successes in war against Iran
When asked whether Iran had responded to the points, the US leader said the following:
He also reported that Iran had transferred oil to the US, which will be shipped as early as Monday, to "prove the seriousness of its intentions."
And to prove their seriousness, they gave us all these boats. When I was talking about the gift four days ago, I said they gave me a gift, but I didn't feel like I had the right to say what it was. And it was eight plus two. Ten huge boats with oil. And today they gave us another gift. They gave us 20 boats with oil, the shipment of which will begin tomorrow.
Trump added that the US and Iran are having good talks, both direct and indirect. He believes the parties are achieving many "very important results."
Trump also said that the US had destroyed many long-sought targets in Iran, without specifying what those targets were.
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