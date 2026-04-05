Kellogg offers Ukraine an alternative to NATO
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Kellogg offers Ukraine an alternative to NATO

Kellogg voiced his position on NATO
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

According to the former US President's special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, now is the time to create alternative military alliances to NATO, of which Ukraine should also become a member.

Points of attention

  • Kellogg's plan envisions new defense relationships with European countries like Germany, Poland, and Ukraine, focusing on nations ready for engagement in conflicts.
  • The significance of Kellogg's proposal lies in the shifting dynamics of US involvement in NATO and the potential reconfiguration of global defense alliances.

Kellogg voiced his position on NATO

A prominent American diplomat does not hide his skeptical attitude towards the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

That is why Keith Kellogg publicly proposed creating alternative alliances.

He also suggested that it is now possible for the US to invoke NATO's Article 13, giving the alliance advance warning, giving it a year to prepare for the US withdrawal.

Rework the defense structures that we have, perhaps create them with Japan and Australia, and also with some of those European countries that are ready to go to war, such as a new, re-engaged Germany or Poland. Or, even, Ukraine, which has also shown itself to be a good ally.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Former US President's Special Envoy to Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the American diplomat's proposal to create new defense alliances came after a series of high-profile statements by Donald Trump.

The latter recently made it clear that he is seriously considering the US withdrawal from NATO because the bloc's members did not help him in the war in the Middle East.

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