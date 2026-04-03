Watch: USF hit a UAV, aircraft and radar of the Russian army in Crimea

Operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate, carried out a number of successful operations against military targets in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. The strikes were carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Center.

USF and DIU conducted new operations - what were the results?

This time, the Ukrainian defenders came under attack from an enemy warehouse storing Orion UAVs.

What is important to understand is that this is a reusable strike and reconnaissance drone worth over $5 million. It is capable of carrying missiles and aerial bombs, and can stay in flight for up to 24 hours. Share

SBS and GUR announce the successful elimination of 4 Orion UAVs.

Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers shot down an AN-72P aircraft, a maritime patrol aircraft designed to monitor the coastal zone and detect violators of territorial waters.

The third target is the P-37 "MECH" radar station, designed to detect air targets, guide fighter aircraft, and target designation for anti-aircraft systems. Share

According to the defenders, the coordination of actions and the well-thought-out construction of SBS operations undermine the enemy's military potential faster than he can restore it.