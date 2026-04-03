Watch: USF hit a UAV, aircraft and radar of the Russian army in Crimea

Operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate, carried out a number of successful operations against military targets in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. The strikes were carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Center.
Points of attention
- The well-coordinated actions of USF and DIU resulted in the successful elimination of 4 Orion UAVs and the AN-72P aircraft.
- The disruption of enemy military potential in Crimea demonstrates Ukrainian forces' ability to hinder Russian activities effectively.
USF and DIU conducted new operations - what were the results?
This time, the Ukrainian defenders came under attack from an enemy warehouse storing Orion UAVs.
SBS and GUR announce the successful elimination of 4 Orion UAVs.
Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers shot down an AN-72P aircraft, a maritime patrol aircraft designed to monitor the coastal zone and detect violators of territorial waters.
According to the defenders, the coordination of actions and the well-thought-out construction of SBS operations undermine the enemy's military potential faster than he can restore it.
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