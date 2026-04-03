Watch: USF hit a UAV, aircraft and radar of the Russian army in Crimea
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Ukraine
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Watch: USF hit a UAV, aircraft and radar of the Russian army in Crimea

Forces of unmanned systems
USF and DIU conducted new operations - what were the results?
Читати українською

Operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate, carried out a number of successful operations against military targets in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. The strikes were carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Center.

Points of attention

  • The well-coordinated actions of USF and DIU resulted in the successful elimination of 4 Orion UAVs and the AN-72P aircraft.
  • The disruption of enemy military potential in Crimea demonstrates Ukrainian forces' ability to hinder Russian activities effectively.

USF and DIU conducted new operations - what were the results?

This time, the Ukrainian defenders came under attack from an enemy warehouse storing Orion UAVs.

What is important to understand is that this is a reusable strike and reconnaissance drone worth over $5 million. It is capable of carrying missiles and aerial bombs, and can stay in flight for up to 24 hours.

SBS and GUR announce the successful elimination of 4 Orion UAVs.

Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers shot down an AN-72P aircraft, a maritime patrol aircraft designed to monitor the coastal zone and detect violators of territorial waters.

The third target is the P-37 "MECH" radar station, designed to detect air targets, guide fighter aircraft, and target designation for anti-aircraft systems.

According to the defenders, the coordination of actions and the well-thought-out construction of SBS operations undermine the enemy's military potential faster than he can restore it.

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