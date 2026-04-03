Russia strikes Kharkiv with ballistic missiles: 5 injured, including a baby

Last night, Russian invaders launched ballistic missile attacks on Kharkiv. According to the latest reports, 5 civilians, including a child, were injured.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv — what are the consequences?

As reported by the city mayor Igor Terekhov, the Russian army immediately carried out 3 strikes with ballistic weapons on the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, also made a statement on this occasion.

According to the latter, four enemy missile strikes were recorded in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv.

A little later, it became known that a 63-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy missile strike.

On the morning of April 3, police representatives officially confirmed that 5 people, including an infant, were injured in the nighttime attacks in Kharkiv.

Last night, three districts of the city — Osnovyanskyi, Kyivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi — came under attack from the Russian army.

An office building was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district. A 70-year-old security guard was injured. A private home was damaged in the Kyivskyi district. A 27-year-old woman and her son, born in 2026, suffered an acute stress reaction, the police said.