Putin has scaled up the war economy and will not stop at Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian "war machine" has "accelerated" so much that Putin will not stop at just the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy expresses concerns that Putin will not stop at Ukraine and may threaten other countries by scaling up the war economy.
- The Russian 'war machine' acceleration poses a significant risk of further conflicts in Europe and beyond, according to Zelenskyy.
Putin is determined to start another war in Europe — Zelenskyy
Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters.
According to Zelensky, Putin will not choose: a split in society or taking a couple of steps and putting his right foot or his left foot in one of the Baltic states.
He will not risk himself, his life, or his inner stability.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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