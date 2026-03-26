Putin has scaled up the war economy and will not stop at Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin has scaled up the war economy and will not stop at Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian "war machine" has "accelerated" so much that Putin will not stop at just the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy expresses concerns that Putin will not stop at Ukraine and may threaten other countries by scaling up the war economy.
  • The Russian 'war machine' acceleration poses a significant risk of further conflicts in Europe and beyond, according to Zelenskyy.

Putin is determined to start another war in Europe — Zelenskyy

Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters.

The Russians have so internally stirred up this war that if we don’t stop Putin, there will be a continuation. He will choose some small country: he needs it. He has dispersed the war economy and radicalized the Russians. Today in Russia there are 20–25% of young people who want the destruction of Ukraine and Europe, who want to return to Soviet influence, who want to return to the idea of destroying NATO. It will not just disappear.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky, Putin will not choose: a split in society or taking a couple of steps and putting his right foot or his left foot in one of the Baltic states.

He will choose the second.

He will not risk himself, his life, or his inner stability.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are almost in the same positions." Zelensky described the situation on the front
Ukrainian soldiers successfully hold the defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is preparing an operation against Ukraine's water supply systems — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is capable of producing 2,000 interceptor drones per day — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?