Russia is preparing an operation against Ukraine's water supply systems — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regional conference after the Russian strikes and emphasized the need to strengthen the protection of water supply systems and air defense.

Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians about a new danger from Russia

The head of state announced this during an evening address.

We know that the Russians are preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and every community must have a serious attitude, an absolutely responsible attitude towards protecting the relevant facilities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The president added that he also conducted a selector in all regions where there were Russian strikes and hits.

Particular attention is paid to the Chernihiv region, where work was underway to restore electricity all day. I instructed government officials and the team of the President's Office to also work with our military on air defense issues, including protection against drones, in the western regions of Ukraine.

According to him, we need to add lines of defense, which is a clear task.