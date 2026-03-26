Ukraine is capable of producing 2,000 interceptor drones per day — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Ukraine is capable of producing 2,000 interceptor drones per day — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has the ability to produce two thousand interceptor drones per day, provided that funding is available.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy announces Ukraine's ability to manufacture 2,000 interceptor drones per day, contingent on funding availability.
  • The focus is on strengthening sky defense and ensuring a swift response to any Russian aggression.

If funding is available, Ukraine will produce 2,000 interceptor drones per day

The head of state said this in an interview with Reuters.

We need to fight for funding. Funding will strengthen our defense of the sky. Absolutely. The technology is there. Given the budget, Ukraine can produce two thousand interceptor drones per day.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He also emphasized that there will be a response to every Russian attack.

The pressure in the world on Russia is decreasing. We see changes in the sanctions policy. Therefore, unlike everyone or many in the world, Ukraine has its own sanctions — long-range capabilities. The Russians must feel the pressure. If Ukraine does not respond to their strikes, then Russia will simply continue the war and not even think about pauses.

According to him, Russia's plans are clear, but, he emphasized, "we are stronger now than in winter."

Russia continues the second phase of its winter operation to strike critical infrastructure. The targets for this phase are water supplies, reservoirs, dams, logistics, etc.

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