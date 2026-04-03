Ukraine dismantles Russian army logistics hub

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on April 2, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked four areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, one logistics hub, and one command post of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensifies as the defense forces defend their territory and strategic positions with determination.
- The latest reports highlight the resilience of Ukrainian troops in the face of continued aggression from Russian occupiers.
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 3, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/03/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,301,260 (+1,230) people;
tanks — 11,833 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,340 (+6) units;
artillery systems — 39,293 (+65) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 214,629 (+1,236) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 86,950 (+177) units;
special equipment — 4,109 (+2) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 63 air strikes, dropping 213 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 9,058 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,788 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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