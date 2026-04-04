In the aggressor country of Russia, a loud “bavovna” is thundering again. For example, in Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, two chemical plants were hit at once, and large-scale fires broke out.
Points of attention
- Togliattikauchuk, a petrochemical enterprise, plays a crucial role in the production of synthetic rubber and chemical components for various industrial applications.
- The incident underscores the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, raising concerns about the potential implications for the region's stability and security.
“Bavovna” in Russia on April 4 — what is known
The Russian opposition Telegram channel Astra, citing local residents of the region, reported that a factory is on fire in Togliatti.
According to eyewitnesses, the drones hit several different targets in the region at once.
According to the latest data, in Togliatti, areas near two chemical enterprises — Togliattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot — are burning after the attack.
Amid the new attack, representatives of Rosaviatsia announced the suspension of operations at Samara airport.
What is important to understand is that KuibyshevAzot is considered one of the main Russian chemical companies.
Moreover, it is a leader in the production of caprolactam and its processing products.
As for "Togliattikauchuk", in this case we are talking about a petrochemical enterprise that produces synthetic rubber and chemical components. They are actively used in the production of tires and rubber products.
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