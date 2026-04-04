Watch: 2 chemical plants on fire in Russia after drone attack

In the aggressor country of Russia, a loud “bavovna” is thundering again. For example, in Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, two chemical plants were hit at once, and large-scale fires broke out.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 4 — what is known

The Russian opposition Telegram channel Astra, citing local residents of the region, reported that a factory is on fire in Togliatti.

According to eyewitnesses, the drones hit several different targets in the region at once.

According to the latest data, in Togliatti, areas near two chemical enterprises — Togliattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot — are burning after the attack.

Amid the new attack, representatives of Rosaviatsia announced the suspension of operations at Samara airport.

On the night of April 4, residents of Togliatti, Samara Oblast, reported a large number of explosions and a fire. According to an analysis of eyewitness footage, the fire broke out in the area of two chemical plants located close to each other, Togliattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot, the statement said. Share

What is important to understand is that KuibyshevAzot is considered one of the main Russian chemical companies.

Moreover, it is a leader in the production of caprolactam and its processing products.