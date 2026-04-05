"We disagree." Maloney publicly spoke out against Trump
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Politics
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"We disagree." Maloney publicly spoke out against Trump

Maloney also challenged Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Italian leader Giorgia Maloni has made it clear that her country and its allies in Europe disagree with recent US actions in the Middle East. They do not want to damage relations with the States, but they are not going to remain silent either.

Points of attention

  • The incident at the Sigonella air base underscores the complexities of international relations and the need for strategic decision-making to balance alliances and sovereignty.
  • Italy's stance under Maloney's leadership showcases a commitment to defending national interests while navigating diplomatic challenges and disagreements with the Trump administration.

Maloney also challenged Trump

Media representatives asked the Italian leader to comment on the current state of relations with the US and Trump's criticism of allies, particularly in the context of the incident at the Italian Sigonella air base.

What is important to understand is that official Rome did not allow American bombers involved in the war in the Middle East there.

According to Maloney, Europe should not sever ties with the United States, but it must also act to protect its own interests.

As before, I believe that on a geopolitical level, Europe does not have, let's say, much to gain from a break with the US, but our job is primarily to protect our national interests, and when we disagree, we have to say so, and this time we disagree.

George Maloney

George Maloney

Prime Minister of Italy

Official Rome claims that the Trump team's request to use the Sigonella base was rejected because it involved landing bombers.

It is worth noting that this is not provided for in the bilateral agreement between the US and Italy.

For this to happen, consent from the Italian parliament is required.

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