Trump again attacked Biden for helping Ukraine in the war against Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump again attacked Biden for helping Ukraine in the war against Russia

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Clash Report

White House President Donald Trump criticized the billion-dollar aid to Kyiv from the previous US administration and threatened Europe with a halt to arms supplies.

Points of attention

  • President Trump criticizes the previous US administration for providing billions in aid to Ukraine without benefiting the United States.
  • Trump questions the necessity of US intervention in the war in Ukraine and asserts that the funds spent on supporting Kyiv were wasteful.

The US should not have "invaded Ukraine" — Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States should not have intervened in the war in Ukraine and spent significant funds to support Kyiv.

While speaking to reporters, Trump sharply criticized Washington's previous policy, saying that the US had spent hundreds of billions of dollars without any benefit.

We spend billions. You know, we didn't have to go into Ukraine. Ukraine is thousands of miles away, across the ocean... We had a president who was just a fool: he gave them $350 billion and got nothing in return.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump said a significant portion of the US arms stockpile was transferred to Ukraine, forcing the US to ramp up its production of ammunition. At the same time, he stressed that his administration had changed its approach and was now supplying weapons on a commercial basis.

"And I sell them ammunition. The European Union pays for it," the US president added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump prepares punishment for NATO members
Trump plans to increase pressure on NATO
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Why should we pay for this?" Zelensky publicly addressed Trump
Zelensky does not support Trump's approach

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?