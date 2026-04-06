Trump again attacked Biden for helping Ukraine in the war against Russia

White House President Donald Trump criticized the billion-dollar aid to Kyiv from the previous US administration and threatened Europe with a halt to arms supplies.

The US should not have "invaded Ukraine" — Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States should not have intervened in the war in Ukraine and spent significant funds to support Kyiv.

While speaking to reporters, Trump sharply criticized Washington's previous policy, saying that the US had spent hundreds of billions of dollars without any benefit.

We spend billions. You know, we didn't have to go into Ukraine. Ukraine is thousands of miles away, across the ocean... We had a president who was just a fool: he gave them $350 billion and got nothing in return. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump said a significant portion of the US arms stockpile was transferred to Ukraine, forcing the US to ramp up its production of ammunition. At the same time, he stressed that his administration had changed its approach and was now supplying weapons on a commercial basis.