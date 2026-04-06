Serbian authorities have not found a "Ukrainian trace" in the attempted sabotage of a gas pipeline heading to Hungary, the director of the Serbian Military Security Agency (SMAS), Djuro Jovanic, officially stated.
Points of attention
- The Serbian Military Security Agency director points out that the manufacturer of explosives being from the USA does not implicate Ukraine, challenging the disinformation spread by Hungary.
- Serbia's announcement of an attempted sabotage of the gas pipeline to Hungary on April 5 led to the discovery of large packages with explosives and detonators, sparking tensions between the involved countries.
Serbia acquits Ukraine after high-profile accusations
What is important to understand is that on April 5, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó began to hint that Ukraine might be involved in the foiled "sabotage".
However, official Kyiv immediately rejected these baseless accusations.
According to Jovanic, Ukraine is indeed not involved in the recent events in Serbia.
Jovanich drew attention to the fact that the manufacturer of explosives does not mean that he is the executor or customer.
He also officially confirmed to the media: the markings on the explosive confirm the fact that "it was manufactured in the USA."
As mentioned earlier, on April 5, Serbia announced an attempted sabotage of the gas pipeline leading to Hungary — large packages with explosives and detonators were found nearby.
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