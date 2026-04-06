The General Staff announced the defeat of 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked eight areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, a UAV control point, and another important facility of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 6, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/06/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,304,490 (+940) people

tanks — 11,841 (+2) units.

armored combat vehicles — 24,360 (+10) units.

artillery systems — 39,497 (+58) units.

MLRS — 1,719 (+0) units.

Air defense means — 1,338 (+0) units.

aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

helicopters — 350 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 221,396 (+1,953) units.

cruise missiles — 4,517 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.

submarines — 2 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 87,614 (+259) units.

special equipment — 4,112 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 72 air strikes, dropping 242 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 8,367 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,404 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 52 from multiple launch rocket systems.