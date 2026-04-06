Air defense neutralized 114 targets while repelling a Russian air attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, last night the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 141 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 114 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 13 locations.