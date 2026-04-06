Air defense neutralized 114 targets while repelling a Russian air attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 114 targets while repelling a Russian air attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, last night the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 141 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing situation continues to unfold with multiple enemy UAVs still in the airspace, urging the importance of following safety rules and supporting Ukrainian soldiers.
  • The collaborative efforts of the Ukrainian forces aim towards securing victory and defending the country against further air assaults.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 114 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 13 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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