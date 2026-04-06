Child and two women killed in Russian attack on Odessa

On the night of April 6, the Russian invaders launched a new airstrike on Odessa with drones. According to the latest reports, this attack claimed the lives of three civilians: a mother and her child, as well as a 53-year-old woman. Another 10 people were injured.
Points of attention
- Official statements from the head of the Odessa MBA, Serhiy Lysak, express condolences for the victims and provide updates on the situation, including the conditions of the injured individuals.
- The attack serves as a tragic reminder of the ongoing conflict and impact on innocent civilians, highlighting the need for peace and international support to prevent further harm in the region.
Russia's attack on Odessa on April 6 — what is known
An official statement on this matter was made by the head of the Odessa MBA, Serhiy Lysak.
According to him, 8 civilians are in moderate condition, including a 2-year-old child and two teenagers aged 17 and 18.
As of this morning, utility services are clearing the area and closing window openings.
As for the situation in the Kyiv district, the elimination of consequences and inspection of damaged facilities are ongoing.
Specialists are accepting applications from owners of damaged housing for assistance from the city budget and under the "eRecovery" program.
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