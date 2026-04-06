Child and two women killed in Russian attack on Odessa

On the night of April 6, the Russian invaders launched a new airstrike on Odessa with drones. According to the latest reports, this attack claimed the lives of three civilians: a mother and her child, as well as a 53-year-old woman. Another 10 people were injured.

Russia's attack on Odessa on April 6 — what is known

An official statement on this matter was made by the head of the Odessa MBA, Serhiy Lysak.

As a result of the nighttime enemy attack, unfortunately, three people were killed, including a child. My sincere condolences to the family and friends. Also, 10 people were injured. 2 people are hospitalized in serious condition: one patient is in neurosurgery, the other in the burn intensive care unit. Serhiy Lysak Head of Odessa MBA

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

According to him, 8 civilians are in moderate condition, including a 2-year-old child and two teenagers aged 17 and 18.

Lysak confirmed that in the Primorsky district, a multi-story residential complex and 7 private houses came under enemy attack. Share

As of this morning, utility services are clearing the area and closing window openings.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

As for the situation in the Kyiv district, the elimination of consequences and inspection of damaged facilities are ongoing.

One multi-story building, 5 private homes, a private preschool, a store, and 27 cars were damaged. Share

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

Specialists are accepting applications from owners of damaged housing for assistance from the city budget and under the "eRecovery" program.