Child and two women killed in Russian attack on Odessa
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Ukraine
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Child and two women killed in Russian attack on Odessa

Russia's attack on Odessa on April 6 - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  Odesa Regional State Administration

On the night of April 6, the Russian invaders launched a new airstrike on Odessa with drones. According to the latest reports, this attack claimed the lives of three civilians: a mother and her child, as well as a 53-year-old woman. Another 10 people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Official statements from the head of the Odessa MBA, Serhiy Lysak, express condolences for the victims and provide updates on the situation, including the conditions of the injured individuals.
  • The attack serves as a tragic reminder of the ongoing conflict and impact on innocent civilians, highlighting the need for peace and international support to prevent further harm in the region.

Russia's attack on Odessa on April 6 — what is known

An official statement on this matter was made by the head of the Odessa MBA, Serhiy Lysak.

As a result of the nighttime enemy attack, unfortunately, three people were killed, including a child. My sincere condolences to the family and friends. Also, 10 people were injured. 2 people are hospitalized in serious condition: one patient is in neurosurgery, the other in the burn intensive care unit.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of Odessa MBA

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

According to him, 8 civilians are in moderate condition, including a 2-year-old child and two teenagers aged 17 and 18.

Lysak confirmed that in the Primorsky district, a multi-story residential complex and 7 private houses came under enemy attack.

As of this morning, utility services are clearing the area and closing window openings.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

As for the situation in the Kyiv district, the elimination of consequences and inspection of damaged facilities are ongoing.

One multi-story building, 5 private homes, a private preschool, a store, and 27 cars were damaged.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

Specialists are accepting applications from owners of damaged housing for assistance from the city budget and under the "eRecovery" program.

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