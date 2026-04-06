March 2026. Ukrainian air defense shot down almost 6 thousand Russian drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

March 2026. Ukrainian air defense shot down almost 6 thousand Russian drones

Ministry of Defence Ukraine
Ukraine's air defense
Читати українською

In March 2026, Ukraine's air defense shot down 5,935 UAVs out of 6,600 used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense intercepted 5,935 out of 6,600 Russian drones used in attacks, showcasing a high effectiveness rate of 90.25% in March 2026.
  • The successful interception of drones was part of a larger defense strategy to combat the enemy's tactics of attrition, including wave attacks and missile strikes.

Ukraine's air defense shot down almost 6,000 Russian drones in March

Last month, the enemy continued its tactics of attrition of Ukrainian air defenses, attacking in waves, as well as combining missile and drone strikes.

According to daily reports from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the massive attacks in March, a total of about 6,600 targets were detected, compared to 5,300 in February, with which the Russians attacked Ukraine.

Over the past month, 5,935 UAVs and missiles were neutralized, including:

  • Shahed type drones and others — 6,463 UAV launches were recorded, 5,833 units were intercepted. The efficiency was 90.25%;

  • cruise and ballistic missiles — 138 missiles were launched, 102 were intercepted. The effectiveness was almost 74%.

The overall interception rate of air targets in March reached 89.9%.

The enemy's highest intensity of attack UAV use was recorded on March 24, when almost 1,000 drones were launched in a day. Despite the record number of weapons, 94.6% of air targets were shot down or landed.

This attack was the largest since the start of the large-scale invasion.

Air Defense Report for March 2026

The largest missile attack took place on March 14 — out of 68 missiles launched, the defenders intercepted 58. On the same day, the enemy attacked with 430 drones, and over 400 units were intercepted.

The ministry noted that Ukraine's War Plan provides for the detection of 100% of air threats in real time and the interception of at least 95% of missiles and drones.

Approaching this indicator was made possible by the joint work of aviation, various air defense systems, and electronic warfare (EW). This allows not only to physically destroy targets, but also to “lose their location,” saving the scarce supply of interceptor missiles.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense shot down 147 UAVs
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 541 targets during massive Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hit 274 Russian air defense systems in March 2026 — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?