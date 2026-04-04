Ukraine hit 274 Russian air defense systems in March 2026 — Zelenskyy

In March 2026, Russia suffered its largest losses of the entire war: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the figures after a meeting with Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.
Points of attention
- Ukraine achieved a major milestone by hitting 274 Russian air defense systems in March 2026, marking a record number of hits during the war.
- Russian losses in March 2026 soared to over 35,000, with the majority being killed by Ukrainian drone strikes, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian tactics.
Russia suffers record losses in war against Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Russian losses in March 2026 reached their highest level during the war with Ukraine and amounted to over 35 thousand.
According to the head of state, the most effective units in using drones are the Central Operational Command "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, "Birds of the Magyar", the special unit of border guards "Phoenix", Lazar's Group, and the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade.
He also reported that the results in destroying Russian air defense systems have significantly increased: 274 such systems were hit in March alone. In addition, the president said, there are tangible results in destroying Russian warehouses and military logistics.
Zelenskyy said that together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, they agreed on a number of tasks for the coming weeks.
In particular, we are preparing solutions to strengthen the Ukrainian infantry, the contract system in the army, and the response to the SZCH — the measures must be ones that will actually work.
He added that solutions are also being prepared to scale the export capabilities of Ukrainian arms manufacturers and joint production with partners.
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