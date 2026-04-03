According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, he did everything possible to save Ukrainians from Iranian "shaheeds" and even asked Tehran to stop supplying these drones to Russia.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy emphasizes Iran's complicity with Russia due to ongoing weapon supplies post-February 24, 2022, despite assurances otherwise.
- The President of Ukraine holds Iran responsible for being an accomplice of Russia in the ongoing conflict, based on broken promises and continued weapon distribution.
Zelensky tried to reach an agreement with Iran
The head of state does not hide the fact that Ukraine has always had difficult relations with Iran.
However, this was never the fault of official Kyiv.
For example, the Ukrainian leader recalled the shooting down of a Ukrainian Ukraine International Airlines plane by Iran in January 2020. This strike claimed the lives of 176 people.
Moreover, immediately after February 24, 2022, Iran began supplying Russia with "shaheeds" who are still killing innocent Ukrainians.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-