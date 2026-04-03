"I asked them." Zelensky revealed the truth about negotiations with Iran
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"I asked them." Zelensky revealed the truth about negotiations with Iran

Zelensky tried to reach an agreement with Iran
Читати українською
Source:  Clash Report

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, he did everything possible to save Ukrainians from Iranian "shaheeds" and even asked Tehran to stop supplying these drones to Russia.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy emphasizes Iran's complicity with Russia due to ongoing weapon supplies post-February 24, 2022, despite assurances otherwise.
  • The President of Ukraine holds Iran responsible for being an accomplice of Russia in the ongoing conflict, based on broken promises and continued weapon distribution.

Zelensky tried to reach an agreement with Iran

The head of state does not hide the fact that Ukraine has always had difficult relations with Iran.

However, this was never the fault of official Kyiv.

"We went through hard times and only lost. We did nothing to them," Zelenskyy noted.

For example, the Ukrainian leader recalled the shooting down of a Ukrainian Ukraine International Airlines plane by Iran in January 2020. This strike claimed the lives of 176 people.

"They shot down our plane, killed our passengers and crew. They did not admit it and did not let in experts," Zelenskyy stressed.

Moreover, immediately after February 24, 2022, Iran began supplying Russia with "shaheeds" who are still killing innocent Ukrainians.

I wanted to put an end to this. I asked them. They promised that there would be no more than one batch of drones, but in reality they continued to lie and distribute weapons. That is why I consider them accomplices of Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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