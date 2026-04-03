According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, he did everything possible to save Ukrainians from Iranian "shaheeds" and even asked Tehran to stop supplying these drones to Russia.

Zelensky tried to reach an agreement with Iran

The head of state does not hide the fact that Ukraine has always had difficult relations with Iran.

However, this was never the fault of official Kyiv.

"We went through hard times and only lost. We did nothing to them," Zelenskyy noted. Share

For example, the Ukrainian leader recalled the shooting down of a Ukrainian Ukraine International Airlines plane by Iran in January 2020. This strike claimed the lives of 176 people.

"They shot down our plane, killed our passengers and crew. They did not admit it and did not let in experts," Zelenskyy stressed. Share

Moreover, immediately after February 24, 2022, Iran began supplying Russia with "shaheeds" who are still killing innocent Ukrainians.