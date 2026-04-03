Russia is massively attacking Ukraine with missiles and drones

On the morning of April 3, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were warned about the takeoff of strategic bombers Tu-95 and Tu-160, as well as the movement of hundreds of attack UAVs.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 3 — what is known

A statement on this occasion was made by the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ignat.

According to him, the enemy has already launched 10 ballistic missile strikes on frontline regions.

At around 10:23, a large-scale alarm sounded amid the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet in Russia.

There are currently a large number of enemy drones over the Vinnytsia region.

As of 7:00 a.m., about 240 drones had been spotted, and by 10:00 a.m., there were over 400.

The most intense activity was recorded in Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy regions, as well as from Sumy region to the south.

Also, many Russian drones and missiles are flying in the direction of the Kyiv region. The capital and the region report air defense operations.

In addition, it is indicated that the "Shaheeds" fly at very low altitudes to make it difficult for air defense forces to intercept them.

In Obukhiv, one of the drones hit a residential high-rise building.

According to eyewitnesses, a thick column of smoke is rising over Korosten, Zhytomyr region. Local residents report a loud explosion.

At around 11:25 it became known that Russian missiles were flying towards Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Berdychiv.