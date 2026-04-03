Russia attacked Kherson and Sumy — 11 injured

At least 7 local residents were injured in a Russian strike on a minibus in Kherson. In addition, 4 victims of enemy attacks are reported in Sumy.
Points of attention
- Local authorities are actively responding to the aftermath of the attacks, providing updates on the victims' conditions.
- The recent incidents highlight the ongoing conflict and violence in the regions of Kherson and Sumy, emphasizing the need for peace and security.
Kherson and Sumy again came under Russian attacks
On the morning of April 3, the enemy launched a drone strike on a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
Initially, local authorities announced five victims.
However, later, the head of the Kherson MVA, Yaroslav Shanko, officially confirmed that the number of victims had increased to 7.
According to him, a 19-year-old girl, three women aged 68, 50 and 43, and three men aged 71, 63 and 51 had to be hospitalized.
In addition, it is noted that the 51-year-old bus driver is in serious condition.
It is also reported that 4 people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Sumy on the morning of April 3.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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