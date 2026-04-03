Russia attacked Kherson and Sumy — 11 injured
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Kherson and Sumy — 11 injured

Kherson OVA
Kherson and Sumy again came under Russian attacks
Читати українською

At least 7 local residents were injured in a Russian strike on a minibus in Kherson. In addition, 4 victims of enemy attacks are reported in Sumy.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities are actively responding to the aftermath of the attacks, providing updates on the victims' conditions.
  • The recent incidents highlight the ongoing conflict and violence in the regions of Kherson and Sumy, emphasizing the need for peace and security.

Kherson and Sumy again came under Russian attacks

On the morning of April 3, the enemy launched a drone strike on a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Initially, local authorities announced five victims.

However, later, the head of the Kherson MVA, Yaroslav Shanko, officially confirmed that the number of victims had increased to 7.

According to him, a 19-year-old girl, three women aged 68, 50 and 43, and three men aged 71, 63 and 51 had to be hospitalized.

All victims suffered explosive and closed head injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds to their arms, legs, and torsos, the head of the city administration noted.

In addition, it is noted that the 51-year-old bus driver is in serious condition.

The man received multiple injuries to his abdomen and legs. Hospitals are fighting for his life. The remaining 6 injured are in moderate condition, Shanko reported.

It is also reported that 4 people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Sumy on the morning of April 3.

"Since the very morning, the enemy has been attacking the regional center. One of the drones hit a shopping mall in the center of Sumy. 4 people were previously injured," said the head of the OVA, Oleh Hrygorov.

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