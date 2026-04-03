Air defense neutralized 541 targets during massive Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 541 targets during massive Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Читати українською

During the night of April 2-3, as well as the current day, the Russian occupiers carried out a new large-scale air attack on Ukraine. This time, the enemy used 579 drones and missiles to intensify terror against peaceful Ukrainians.

Points of attention

  • Collaborative efforts involving aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems were instrumental in countering the sophisticated enemy tactics.
  • The successful defense operation showcases Ukraine's resilience and determination to protect its citizens against hostile air threats.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

This time the enemy used 579 air attack vehicles:

  • 10 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch areas — Kursk, Rostov Region, Russian Federation);

  • 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — from the airspace of the Samara region, Russian Federation);

  • 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area — Rostov Region, Russian Federation);

  • 542 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda, TOT AR Crimea, more than 330 of them are "Shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 2:00 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 541 targets — 26 missiles and 515 drones of various types:

  • 24 X-101 cruise missiles;

  • 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  • 515 enemy UAVs of various types.

The hits of 11 missiles and 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 22 locations.

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