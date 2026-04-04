British intelligence agency MI6 has announced that the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front is currently the best it has been in the last 10 months. This assessment was shared by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Zelensky expresses gratitude to Ukrainian units for their impressive achievements in holding the front and pushing back the occupier's advances.
- British intelligence's conclusion underscores the challenges faced but acknowledges the positive developments in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy revealed details of the report from Mi-6
As the head of state noted, it is not only Ukraine that notices its own successes on the battlefield - Kyiv's allies, in particular Britain, are also aware of them.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that as of today, the Defense Forces are in a slight surplus.
Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian units that achieved such impressive results.
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the fact that dictator Putin refused Kyiv's proposal for an Easter truce.
According to the Ukrainian leader, the aggressor country is really not ready for this.
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