"The best in the last 10 months." Mi-6 assessed the situation on the Ukrainian front
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Ukraine
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"The best in the last 10 months." Mi-6 assessed the situation on the Ukrainian front

Zelenskyy revealed details of the report from Mi-6
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

British intelligence agency MI6 has announced that the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front is currently the best it has been in the last 10 months. This assessment was shared by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky expresses gratitude to Ukrainian units for their impressive achievements in holding the front and pushing back the occupier's advances.
  • British intelligence's conclusion underscores the challenges faced but acknowledges the positive developments in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy revealed details of the report from Mi-6

As the head of state noted, it is not only Ukraine that notices its own successes on the battlefield - Kyiv's allies, in particular Britain, are also aware of them.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that as of today, the Defense Forces are in a slight surplus.

About 20 square kilometers were liberated, if we compare where the occupier managed to advance and where we managed to liberate our territory. In general, the front is holding. Therefore, the conclusion of British intelligence is this: the situation is difficult, but the best in the last 10 months. This is a fair conclusion.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian units that achieved such impressive results.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the fact that dictator Putin refused Kyiv's proposal for an Easter truce.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the aggressor country is really not ready for this.

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