Russian Su-30 crashed in Crimea
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Russian Su-30 crashed in Crimea

Russia lost another Su-30
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On April 3, it became officially known that a Russian two-seat, 4th generation multi-role fighter crashed in Ukrainian Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Despite the crash, the crew successfully ejected and was rescued, with no reported injuries.
  • This event highlights the ongoing tension and military activities in the region, emphasizing the importance of aircraft safety measures.

Russia lost another Su-30

This was reported by the hostile propaganda publication Kommersant, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Today at around 11:00 Moscow time, a Su-30 aircraft crashed in the Republic of Crimea while performing a training flight, the official statement said.

In addition, it is alleged that the Russian fighter jet was flying without ammunition.

The enemy defense department claims that the plane's crew ejected and was evacuated by a ground search and rescue team.

There is no threat to the lives of the pilots, the publication quotes the department's statement.

It is worth noting that this is the fourth aircraft that the Russian army has lost in the last few days.

Recall that the Su-30 is a Soviet/Russian two-seat multi-role fighter of the 4++ generation, which was developed on the basis of the Su-27UB.

Its key tasks are gaining air superiority, long-range patrolling, escorting long-range aircraft, radar surveillance, guidance and control.

Moreover, the enemy can use it as a combat training aircraft.

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