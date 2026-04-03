On April 3, it became officially known that a Russian two-seat, 4th generation multi-role fighter crashed in Ukrainian Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

Russia lost another Su-30

This was reported by the hostile propaganda publication Kommersant, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Today at around 11:00 Moscow time, a Su-30 aircraft crashed in the Republic of Crimea while performing a training flight, the official statement said. Share

In addition, it is alleged that the Russian fighter jet was flying without ammunition.

The enemy defense department claims that the plane's crew ejected and was evacuated by a ground search and rescue team.

There is no threat to the lives of the pilots, the publication quotes the department's statement. Share

It is worth noting that this is the fourth aircraft that the Russian army has lost in the last few days.

Recall that the Su-30 is a Soviet/Russian two-seat multi-role fighter of the 4++ generation, which was developed on the basis of the Su-27UB.

Its key tasks are gaining air superiority, long-range patrolling, escorting long-range aircraft, radar surveillance, guidance and control.