On April 1, the illegitimate President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, publicly announced that his country had begun actively preparing for war against the backdrop of recent events on the international stage.

Lukashenko is preparing Belarus for war

The loud statement by Putin's ally was made during a meeting to summarize a comprehensive inspection of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

Its participants were several hundred military personnel, including those of the highest rank.

According to Lukashenko, the Belarusian army must be able to fight so that everyone fears it.

There can be no peacetime. We are preparing for war. And in this audience, and not only in it, people must understand: we are categorically against war. Especially our officers, our soldiers, the Armed Forces. Because we know what war is. Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian dictator

Against this background, Putin's henchman began to assure that his country, they say, does not want war, "but that is exactly what the army is designed for."