On April 1, the illegitimate President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, publicly announced that his country had begun actively preparing for war against the backdrop of recent events on the international stage.
Points of attention
- The statement comes amidst international tensions and a comprehensive inspection of the Belarusian Armed Forces, signaling the seriousness of the situation.
- The announcement underscores the authoritarian nature of Lukashenko's regime and the potential implications for regional stability and diplomacy in the region.
Lukashenko is preparing Belarus for war
The loud statement by Putin's ally was made during a meeting to summarize a comprehensive inspection of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.
Its participants were several hundred military personnel, including those of the highest rank.
According to Lukashenko, the Belarusian army must be able to fight so that everyone fears it.
Against this background, Putin's henchman began to assure that his country, they say, does not want war, "but that is exactly what the army is designed for."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-