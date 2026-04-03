The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Ukrainian troops successfully attacked a number of enemy warehouses, a concentration area, and an oil depot. In addition, it is noted that the Russian Bashneft-Novoil refinery and a training ground were hit by the Defense Forces.

Ukraine's new deep strikes — what are the results?

During last night, Ukrainian troops attacked enemy material and technical warehouses.

This time, loud explosions thundered near the village of Staromlynivka in the Donetsk Oblast, the village of Valyanivske in the Luhansk Oblast, and the villages of Chervone Pole and Zoryane in the Zaporizhia Oblast.

Moreover, it is indicated that the occupiers' ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Rovenky and Shakhtarske and a fuel and lubricants depot in the area of the village of Kondryuche in the Luhansk Oblast were hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also successfully attacked the enemy's manpower concentration area near Rozivka and an oil depot near the village of Molochansk, Zaporizhia region.

Another target for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was the Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery (Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russian Federation) - a large-scale fire broke out.

It is worth noting that the specified plant is located about 1,400 km from the state border of Ukraine.

Bashneft-Novoil is one of the largest producers of high-quality lubricants (marine, hydraulic, motor) in the Russian Federation. Its primary oil refining capacity is about 7 million tons per year. Share

Moreover, the Kulikovo training ground and an ammunition depot at the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT were attacked.