On the evening of April 5, drones began mass attacks on the enemy oil terminal "Sheskharis", located in Novorossiysk. As of this morning, they still cannot extinguish the large-scale fire that engulfed the facility after the Ukrainian airstrike.

"Sheskharis" is on fire again in Novorossiysk

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory traditionally began to lie that "destroyed UAVs" fell on the territory of two enterprises in Novorossiysk.

In the city, enemy electronic warfare equipment directed a drone at a high-rise building — a fire broke out.

Later, it also became known that the Sheskharis transshipment complex in Novorossiysk was attacked.

As of the morning of April 6, 4 fire points were already recorded at the facility in one attack.

What is important to understand is that the Sheskharis Transshipment Complex (Sheskharis Transshipment Complex) is the largest oil terminal in southern Russia, part of the structure of Chornomortransneft JSC (Transneft PJSC).

Its main tasks are the reception, storage, and export shipment of oil and petroleum products on tankers.

As previously mentioned, on the night of March 2, a large fire broke out at the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk after a massive attack by kamikaze drones.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine later confirmed the attack on the terminal.