USF increased the losses of the occupiers in March by almost a third — Syrsky

In March, compared to February, the total losses of Russian troops as a result of strikes by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased by 29%. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.
Points of attention
- In March, Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces caused a 29% increase in losses of Russian troops compared to February, highlighting the effectiveness of drone strikes.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain strategic initiative by continuously deploying unmanned systems to neutralize enemy personnel and infrastructure.
USF has been “grinding” the enemy’s new mobilization resource for 4 months in a row
According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain the strategic initiative and do not allow Russian troops to resume a large-scale offensive. One of the key factors of advantage is unmanned forces. It is these units that are currently inflicting the most massive and effective damage on the enemy.
As Syrsky noted, during the meeting on the development of unmanned systems, the results of March were summarized and analyzed.
Thus, according to him, in March, compared to February, the total losses of enemy personnel caused by unmanned systems units increased by 29%.
On average, unmanned force units are already performing more than 11,000 combat missions per day. At the same time, according to the results of March, 50% more verified targets were hit compared to February statistics. This is more than 150,000.
At the same time, he emphasized, the enemy is not standing still.
According to our intelligence, as of early April, the occupiers had expanded the number of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) troops to 101,000 servicemen, and by the end of 2026 they plan to increase it to 165,500. Therefore, we have no right to stop in this decisive confrontation.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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