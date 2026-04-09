USF increased the losses of the occupiers in March by almost a third — Syrsky

In March, compared to February, the total losses of Russian troops as a result of strikes by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased by 29%. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

USF has been “grinding” the enemy’s new mobilization resource for 4 months in a row

According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain the strategic initiative and do not allow Russian troops to resume a large-scale offensive. One of the key factors of advantage is unmanned forces. It is these units that are currently inflicting the most massive and effective damage on the enemy.

For four consecutive months, starting in December 2025, unmanned systems units have neutralized more Russian army personnel than the enemy has recruited to its ranks. Share

As Syrsky noted, during the meeting on the development of unmanned systems, the results of March were summarized and analyzed.

Thus, according to him, in March, compared to February, the total losses of enemy personnel caused by unmanned systems units increased by 29%.

On average, unmanned force units are already performing more than 11,000 combat missions per day. At the same time, according to the results of March, 50% more verified targets were hit compared to February statistics. This is more than 150,000.

As the commander-in-chief emphasized, he would like to separately highlight the increase in the effectiveness of Middle Strike means. Almost 350 strikes to the operational depth (30-120 km). 143 logistics facilities and warehouses of the Russians, 52 command posts of the Russian army, 20 objects of the enemy's oil and energy industry and much more were hit. This is a comprehensive result of the work of domestic manufacturers of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), the growth of the skills of operators and the adopted organizational decisions. Share

Our ground robotic complexes also increased the number of completed tasks by more than 50% in March compared to February. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General

At the same time, he emphasized, the enemy is not standing still.