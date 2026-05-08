Russia urgently deploys 4 more regiments, 24 divisions and 162 batteries — Syrsky

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has received new important data from the Main Intelligence Directorate. For example, it was learned that the Russian occupiers are urgently deploying an additional 4 regiments, 24 divisions, and 162 batteries to counter Ukrainian strike drones.

Syrsky revealed new plans of Putin and the Russian army

As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, this year the aggressor country plans to produce 7.3 million FPV drones and 7.8 million combat units for UAVs of various types.

Moreover, the enemy is actively scaling up the supply of attack drones with turbojet engines to its army.

At the same time, Russia is urgently deploying 4 more regiments, 24 divisions, and 162 batteries to counter our strike drones, outside of approved plans. It is strengthening echeloned air cover of Moscow and the Krasnodar Territory. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the commander-in-chief, the point is that the enemy is scaling up its own BfS troops, copying Ukrainian inventions — technical, tactical, and organizational.

An identical situation also developed with the use of electronic warfare (EW) in border regions.

Syrsky officially confirmed that Ukraine's advantage in FPV drones is steadily growing.

Since December, for the fifth month in a row, the unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces alone have neutralized more occupiers than Russia manages to mobilize into its army. Share

So, in April 2026, thanks to UAVs, Ukraine: