Russia urgently deploys 4 more regiments, 24 divisions and 162 batteries — Syrsky

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has received new important data from the Main Intelligence Directorate. For example, it was learned that the Russian occupiers are urgently deploying an additional 4 regiments, 24 divisions, and 162 batteries to counter Ukrainian strike drones.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's unmanned systems implemented almost 357 thousand combat missions in April 2026, hitting over 160.7 thousand verified targets and attacking enemy targets with Middle Strike weapons at a significant distance.
- Commander-in-Chief Syrsky warns of Russia's attempts to mimic Ukrainian inventions and strengthens echeloned air cover of Moscow and the Krasnodar Territory.
Syrsky revealed new plans of Putin and the Russian army
As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, this year the aggressor country plans to produce 7.3 million FPV drones and 7.8 million combat units for UAVs of various types.
Moreover, the enemy is actively scaling up the supply of attack drones with turbojet engines to its army.
According to the commander-in-chief, the point is that the enemy is scaling up its own BfS troops, copying Ukrainian inventions — technical, tactical, and organizational.
An identical situation also developed with the use of electronic warfare (EW) in border regions.
Syrsky officially confirmed that Ukraine's advantage in FPV drones is steadily growing.
So, in April 2026, thanks to UAVs, Ukraine:
implemented almost 357 thousand combat missions;
hit over 160.7 thousand verified targets — 2% more than in March;
suppressed over 7.7 thousand positions of enemy UAV pilots;
attacked 424 enemy targets with Middle Strike weapons at a distance of 20–250 km.
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