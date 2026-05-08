"Azov" returns to Mariupol — first video

The 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” officially confirmed that it has found a way to return to its native, but still Russian-occupied, Mariupol. It managed to do this with the help of a reconnaissance and strike complex.
Points of attention
- Pilots of the 1st Corps of the Azov NGU are actively patrolling Mariupol to thwart Russian military movements in the city and its surroundings.
- The return of Azov to Mariupol signifies a strategic advancement in reclaiming the city from Russian occupation, as seen in the first video footage of their patrolling activities.
Azov is already patrolling Mariupol — first details and video
According to the "Azovites", the cameras of the reconnaissance and strike complexes are looking at Mariupol and the military targets of the Russian invaders.
What is important to understand is that the Russian army actively uses Ukrainian roads in the city and its surroundings to move personnel and other military equipment.
The 1st building of the Azov National University made it clear that it is continuing the process of forming a “sanitary zone” for Russian logistics.
As Ukrainian defenders noted, the depth of the strikes will increase.
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