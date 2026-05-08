"Azov" returns to Mariupol — first video

The 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” officially confirmed that it has found a way to return to its native, but still Russian-occupied, Mariupol. It managed to do this with the help of a reconnaissance and strike complex.

Azov is already patrolling Mariupol — first details and video

“Azov” is returning to Mariupol. Currently, with the help of a reconnaissance and strike complex. Pilots of the 1st Corps of the Azov NGU are patrolling roads to a depth of 160 km from the line of combat contact, — says the official statement of the Ukrainian soldiers. Share

According to the "Azovites", the cameras of the reconnaissance and strike complexes are looking at Mariupol and the military targets of the Russian invaders.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army actively uses Ukrainian roads in the city and its surroundings to move personnel and other military equipment.

The 1st building of the Azov National University made it clear that it is continuing the process of forming a “sanitary zone” for Russian logistics.

As Ukrainian defenders noted, the depth of the strikes will increase.