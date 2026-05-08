"Azov" returns to Mariupol — first video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"Azov" returns to Mariupol — first video

Azov is already patrolling Mariupol — first details and video
Читати українською
Source:  AZOV

The 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” officially confirmed that it has found a way to return to its native, but still Russian-occupied, Mariupol. It managed to do this with the help of a reconnaissance and strike complex.

Points of attention

  • Pilots of the 1st Corps of the Azov NGU are actively patrolling Mariupol to thwart Russian military movements in the city and its surroundings.
  • The return of Azov to Mariupol signifies a strategic advancement in reclaiming the city from Russian occupation, as seen in the first video footage of their patrolling activities.

Azov is already patrolling Mariupol — first details and video

“Azov” is returning to Mariupol. Currently, with the help of a reconnaissance and strike complex. Pilots of the 1st Corps of the Azov NGU are patrolling roads to a depth of 160 km from the line of combat contact, — says the official statement of the Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the "Azovites", the cameras of the reconnaissance and strike complexes are looking at Mariupol and the military targets of the Russian invaders.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army actively uses Ukrainian roads in the city and its surroundings to move personnel and other military equipment.

The 1st building of the Azov National University made it clear that it is continuing the process of forming a “sanitary zone” for Russian logistics.

As Ukrainian defenders noted, the depth of the strikes will increase.

"Azov" is already patrolling its native Mariupol. For now, from the sky. But there will be more," emphasize the NGU soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fighters of the Azov Interbat cleared Zolotoy Kolodyaz and captured 18 occupiers
Fighters of the Azov Interbat report new successes on the front
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russians complained about drone attack on Azov plant in Nevinnomyssk
Nevinnomyssk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?