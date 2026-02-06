The international battalion, which is part of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard "Azov", conducted a successful operation to clear the village of Zolotiy Kolodyaz in the Donetsk region.

Fighters of the Azov Interbat report new successes on the front

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the abandoned Russian invaders sat in the basements and burrows of this village in the Dobropil direction for many months in a row.

The task of finally eliminating enemy resistance was given to the fighters of the Interbat of the 12th Azov Brigade.

They were the ones who started the cleanup operation, which turned out to be truly successful.

What is important to understand is that within just 24 hours they were able to capture 18 Russian military personnel at once.

The soldiers managed to film the “hunt” for the occupiers in the village of Zolotoy Kolodyaz.