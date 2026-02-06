Fighters of the Azov Interbat cleared Zolotoy Kolodyaz and captured 18 occupiers
Fighters of the Azov Interbat cleared Zolotoy Kolodyaz and captured 18 occupiers

Fighters of the Azov Interbat report new successes on the front
Source:  AZOV

The international battalion, which is part of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard "Azov", conducted a successful operation to clear the village of Zolotiy Kolodyaz in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Foreign fighters and 'NATO special forces' played key roles in the operation.
  • The captured Russians reveal intriguing details about the operation in the village.

Fighters of the Azov Interbat report new successes on the front

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the abandoned Russian invaders sat in the basements and burrows of this village in the Dobropil direction for many months in a row.

The task of finally eliminating enemy resistance was given to the fighters of the Interbat of the 12th Azov Brigade.

They were the ones who started the cleanup operation, which turned out to be truly successful.

What is important to understand is that within just 24 hours they were able to capture 18 Russian military personnel at once.

The soldiers managed to film the “hunt” for the occupiers in the village of Zolotoy Kolodyaz.

How did foreigners communicate with the occupiers? What are the "Germans in the village" for? Where did the "NATO special forces" come from? Find out more now from a friend of "Beretta", a fighter of the International Battalion, as well as from the captured Russians themselves, — says the description of the video.

