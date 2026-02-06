Syrsky confirmed the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on certain sections of the front

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky told the media that in some areas of the front, 25% of clashes are offensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky described the current situation on the front

In some areas, about a quarter of combat clashes are the actions of Ukrainian units in the offensive. Their goal is to keep the enemy in constant tension, inflict losses on him, and prevent him from advancing. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, such tactics really give positive results.

Against this background, the commander-in-chief drew attention to the fact that the active front line is about 1,200 km long.

We also cannot ignore the fact that the depth of battle formations continues to grow.

The development of unmanned systems leads to the fact that battle formations are expanding not along the front, but deep into the ring zone and already reach 15–20 kilometers. Share

What is important to understand is that over the past 6 months, the size of the Russian army group has remained approximately at the same level — 711–712 thousand people, including the operational reserve.

Syrsky also confirmed that on average, the Russians lose about 1,000–1,100 servicemen every day.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted, over the past month the enemy again failed to achieve any significant operational successes.