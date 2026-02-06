Syrsky confirmed the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on certain sections of the front

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky told the media that in some areas of the front, 25% of clashes are offensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Development of unmanned systems has led to the expansion of battle formations deeper into the ring zone, reaching 15-20 kilometers.
- Despite the stable size of the Russian army group in the past 6 months, the enemy has failed to achieve significant operational successes.
Syrsky described the current situation on the front
According to him, such tactics really give positive results.
Against this background, the commander-in-chief drew attention to the fact that the active front line is about 1,200 km long.
We also cannot ignore the fact that the depth of battle formations continues to grow.
What is important to understand is that over the past 6 months, the size of the Russian army group has remained approximately at the same level — 711–712 thousand people, including the operational reserve.
Syrsky also confirmed that on average, the Russians lose about 1,000–1,100 servicemen every day.
As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted, over the past month the enemy again failed to achieve any significant operational successes.
