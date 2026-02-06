Defense forces neutralized all missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine

Various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the new Russian air attack. Thanks to their coordinated efforts, none of the 7 enemy missiles reached their target. Moreover, 297 Russian drones were neutralized.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

During the night of February 5-6, the enemy carried out an air attack with 328 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk, about 200 of them — "shaheeds".

In addition, the Russian army launched 2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 5 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 297 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones.

As a result of active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, enemy missiles did not reach their targets, the information is being clarified.

It is also known that 22 strike UAVs were hit at 14 locations, as well as debris falling at 2 locations.