Defense forces neutralized all missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine

Various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the new Russian air attack. Thanks to their coordinated efforts, none of the 7 enemy missiles reached their target. Moreover, 297 Russian drones were neutralized.
Points of attention
- Despite the ongoing attack, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to prevent enemy missiles from reaching their targets through active countermeasures.
- The situation is being closely monitored, emphasizing the importance of following safety rules during the ongoing conflict.
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
During the night of February 5-6, the enemy carried out an air attack with 328 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types, and drones of other types.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk, about 200 of them — "shaheeds".
In addition, the Russian army launched 2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 5 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.
According to preliminary data, as of 12:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 297 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones.
It is also known that 22 strike UAVs were hit at 14 locations, as well as debris falling at 2 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-