Defense forces neutralized all missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the new Russian air attack. Thanks to their coordinated efforts, none of the 7 enemy missiles reached their target. Moreover, 297 Russian drones were neutralized.

  • Despite the ongoing attack, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to prevent enemy missiles from reaching their targets through active countermeasures.
  • The situation is being closely monitored, emphasizing the importance of following safety rules during the ongoing conflict.

During the night of February 5-6, the enemy carried out an air attack with 328 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk, about 200 of them — "shaheeds".

In addition, the Russian army launched 2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 5 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 297 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones.

As a result of active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, enemy missiles did not reach their targets, the information is being clarified.

It is also known that 22 strike UAVs were hit at 14 locations, as well as debris falling at 2 locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules! — the air defense forces are shouting.

