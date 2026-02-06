"Many dead animals." Russia strikes dog shelter in Zaporizhia

Many animals have died, and there are also injured animals who are being evacuated to the veterinary hospital.

On February 6, the shelter "Give me a paw, friend", located in the Zaporizhia region, came under a new attack by the Russian invaders. According to the shelter owners,

Russians terrorize not only people, but also animals

The fact of the new attack was officially confirmed by the Zaporizhia City Council.

They reported that a dog shelter was damaged as a result of a Russian airstrike:

Many injured dogs. Horrible terror.

Among the injured are shelter workers. Municipal services, rescuers, and volunteers are already working at the scene of the attack, providing support to the animals on site.

They also continue to remove dogs from damaged enclosures and take out the injured ones to save their lives.

Many dead animals, many injured, destroyed enclosures, escaped dogs... We need help with hands and money.

The POBUTOVYK municipal enterprise, municipal services, rescuers, and caring people are involved in providing emergency assistance.