"Many dead animals." Russia strikes dog shelter in Zaporizhia

On February 6, the shelter "Give me a paw, friend", located in the Zaporizhia region, came under a new attack by the Russian invaders. According to the shelter owners,
Many animals have died, and there are also injured animals who are being evacuated to the veterinary hospital.
Points of attention
- The shelter is urgently seeking help from caring individuals to assist with hands-on support and donations to save the lives of the remaining animals.
- Amidst the terror inflicted by the Russian invasion, efforts are ongoing to rescue and care for the affected animals, highlighting the urgent need for community support.
Russians terrorize not only people, but also animals
The fact of the new attack was officially confirmed by the Zaporizhia City Council.
They reported that a dog shelter was damaged as a result of a Russian airstrike:
Among the injured are shelter workers. Municipal services, rescuers, and volunteers are already working at the scene of the attack, providing support to the animals on site.
They also continue to remove dogs from damaged enclosures and take out the injured ones to save their lives.
The POBUTOVYK municipal enterprise, municipal services, rescuers, and caring people are involved in providing emergency assistance.
